Man accused of killing retired Villanova professor gets life sentence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man accused of murdering a retired Villanova University professor will spend the rest of his life behind bars.Jurors took just 30 minutes Monday to convict Jose Diaz of stabbing Carol Ambruster to death back in 2013.Prosecutors said this was intended to be a robbery at Ambruster's apartment in Germantown to feed Diaz' drug habit.The judge sentenced the 48-year-old convict to mandatory life without parole.Police were called to Ambruster's apartment on the 5500 block of Wayne Avenue around 9 p.m. back on December 9, 2013.They found Ambruster's body inside her second floor apartment.She had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Police said Ambruster's male roommate called them after finding her body.The murder weapon was found inside the apartment.