Man accused of killing wife returns to Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON CO., Pa. (WPVI) -- Nearly two weeks after he was caught in Colorado, a Palmer Township man accused of killing his wife, is back in Northampton County.

Eighty-year-old Edgar Himel was arraigned via video Friday morning.

Himel is being charged with murdering Penny VanTassel-Himel on July 4, at their Palmer Township home.

Her body was found three days later and Himel had fled the area.

He was arrested in Sterling, Colorado almost ten days later and was extradited back to Northampton County.
