Man accused of killing woman who was selling phone in Willingboro

By
WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Burlington County have arrested a man they say killed a woman who he met to purchase a cell phone.

It happened last month in the Millbrook Park section of Willingboro Township.

According to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, Maribely Lopez, 21, made arrangements through the app OfferUp to sell a used cell phone to 20-year-old Marvin A. Coleman Jr.

Authorities said the plan called for Lopez to meet Coleman in front of a vacant house on Medley Lane, which is a short walk through a field from Coleman's residence on Marboro Lane.

But instead of buying a phone, police said Coleman shot and killed Lopez by firing a bullet through the opened driver's side window.

Willingboro Mayor Martin Nock said authorities long urged those using apps to buy and sell goods to meet at safe exchange zones, or police parking lots that have heavy surveillance.

Coleman is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was taken into custody following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon near his home.
