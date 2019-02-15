Houston police say a 31-year-old man allegedly offered an undercover officer his dogs for sexual activities in an apparent bestiality case.According to police, Juan Pablo Tschen was on an online forum and engaged in a conversation with the officer.The officer set up a meeting with Tschen, who offered to provide his dogs for sexual activities.A search warrant was served at his home in West University Place. Tschen was then arrested at his parents' home in the nearby Southgate neighborhood.Three dogs - a 4-year-old German Shepherd, a 2-year-old Australian Shepherd mix, and a 3-year-old Jack Russell terrier - were taken into custody. They were then placed with a local animal shelter.In a statement, Tschen's family said, "Juan Pablo is a loving brother and son. We believe the facts will show that there has been a big mistake and that the allegations against him are completely false."-----