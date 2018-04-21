Man accused of shooting at two Pennsylvania State Troopers to stand trial

Man accused of shooting at two Pennsylvania State Troopers to stand trial. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on April 21, 2018. (WPVI)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --
The man accused of shooting at two Pennsylvania State Troopers is competent to stand trial.

Attorneys for Daniel Clary said they will not challenge his competency to face a judge or jury on attempted homicide and related charges.

The 22-year-old is accused of opening fire on Trooper Ryan Seiple and Corporal Seth Kelly when they tried to arrest him for DUI in Plainfield Township, back on November 7.

Kelly was shot multiple times, and spent several weeks recovering in the hospital.

