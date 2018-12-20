Man accused of shooting Philly cop rejects plea deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of shooting Philly cop rejects plea deal. Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on December 20, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man accused of shooting a Philadelphia police officer has rejected a plea deal.

Eric Torres had been considering the offer from the District Attorney's Office for the past week or so.

In 2015, he was convicted on multiple charges and sentenced to 66 to 132 years in prison for shooting Officer Ed Davies.

But a Superior Court overturned the ruling because of an issue with a search warrant.

Instead of taking the new deal, which included 21 to 42 years in prison, Torres has decided to go to trial, which is set to start in July.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer shotphiladelphia newstrialshootingCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Defense Secretary Mattis to step down in February
Former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Students raise $2,500 for employee whose son is battling cancer
Lincoln University basketball players arrested after alleged altercation
Manny Machado in Philadelphia to meet with Phillies
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
Wolf calls for 'serious' look at legalizing recreational pot
Show More
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
Officials: Missing 8-year-old Camden boy located
Father gives baby to neighbor to save from Camden fire
Phila. man searching for 911 caller who helped save his life
Boyertown Board of Directors votes to arm school police officers
More News