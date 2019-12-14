Man accused of slapping reporter's backside on air charged with sexual battery

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The man who appeared to slap a reporter on her backside while she was live on the air is now facing charges.

Thomas Callaway was arrested Friday and charged with sexual battery, WSAV reported.

He can be seen on camera appearing to slap WSAV reporter Alex Bozarjian as she covered a race on a bridge in Savannah, Georgia.

Callaway was a runner in that race.

He apologized to Bozarjian Tuesday in an interview that aired on WSAV.

Callaway is a husband and father.

He has been released on a $1,300 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiacrimeu.s. & worldbattery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Damp & Dreary Today
One killed in double shooting at Strawberry Mansion barbershop
8-year-old NJ girl missing from school for hours after falling asleep on bus
Tractor trailer crash causes fuel spill on the Vine Street Expressway
Mom sets trap for porch pirate after daughter's medication stolen
Woman sues CVS, alleges she was denied 'morning after' pill
Show More
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 7 years after shooting
Harris scores 31, 76ers hold off Pelicans 116-109
Woman gets 30 years for arson that killed three firefighters
Police ID 82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Police bring parranda celebration to the home of fallen officer's family
More TOP STORIES News