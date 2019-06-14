Man accused of slashing 19 vehicles in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 25-year-old South Philadelphia man is in custody after officers caught him in the act slashing tires.

Two 17th District officers were responding to a report of a man with a knife in the 1800 block of South Street.

Investigators say when officers arrived about 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, they saw a man with a knife slashing the tire of a parked Mercedes Benz.

As they were taking him into custody, they heard the sound of air leaking from the tires of other cars parked on the block. Police determined that as many as 12 cars had their tires slashed.

A short time later, a security guard at a parking garage in the 1500 block of Spruce Street reported that a man had slashed the tires of five cars before fleeing on foot. She later identified the man as the same one police had taken into custody on South Street.

In all, a total of 19 cars had their tires slashed.

The man whose name has not been released faces charges of vandalism and related offenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrime
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, NWS confirms
Black bear captured after being on the run for 5 days
Gunman accused of shooting David Ortiz wanted in New Jersey
Philadelphia TV pioneer Lew Klein passes away at 91
AccuWeather: Scattered Evening Storms, A Windy Flag Day
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stepping down
What rain? Philly shines bright during 'GMA' broadcast
Show More
Arrest made after man gunned down in broad daylight in Frankford
Suspect in David Ortiz shooting could be in Pa.
Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old girl
Driver smashes vehicle into side of restaurant in Collegeville
Can you help identify the alleged suspects in the video?
More TOP STORIES News