A Bucks County man is accused of stabbing one woman and holding another hostage during a two-hour standoff.It all started near Cedar and Walnut Streets in Bristol Borough around 3:15 p.m. Monday.Police say the 30-year-old stabbing victim had already fled the scene, along with two children, by the time officers arrived.Once on the scene, they found a 38-year-old man yelling out of a second floor window while holding a knife.After nearly two hours of negotiations, a SWAT team rescued a 47-year-old woman being held hostage and arrested the suspect.The stabbing victim is was being treated at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with a wound to the torso.The suspect's name has not been released.