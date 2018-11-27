Bucks County man accused of stabbing woman, holding another hostage

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Man stabbed woman, held another hostage. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 27, 2018.

BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Bucks County man is accused of stabbing one woman and holding another hostage during a two-hour standoff.

It all started near Cedar and Walnut Streets in Bristol Borough around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say the 30-year-old stabbing victim had already fled the scene, along with two children, by the time officers arrived.

Once on the scene, they found a 38-year-old man yelling out of a second floor window while holding a knife.

After nearly two hours of negotiations, a SWAT team rescued a 47-year-old woman being held hostage and arrested the suspect.

The stabbing victim is was being treated at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with a wound to the torso.

The suspect's name has not been released.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsstabbinghostagestandoffBristol Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Calls for A.C. mayor, councilman to step down after nightclub incident
'Scream' mask wearing suspect burglarizes Hatboro home
Ex-attorney general Kane loses appeal, may soon head to jail
Police: Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Murphy renews call for $15 minimum wage bill this year
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
N.J. lawmakers advance bill legalizing recreational marijuana
Customers who got free money from faulty ATM can keep it
Show More
Delivery services can help keep package thieves at bay
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Father, daughter escape Pottstown fire
AccuWeather: Windy, Colder Today
Police officer rescues chicken from fire
More News