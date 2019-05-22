Man accused of stealing cans of Red Bull from Acme in Southampton Twp.

SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An alert Acme employee helped thwart an unusual theft Tuesday.

The man in the video is 23-year-old Simon Mahboob.

Police in Southampton Township said he stuffed 23 cans of Red Bull and two bars of soap into a backpack and tried to make a clean getaway.

A store worker confronted the man, who then dropped the bag in a scuffle.

Police later caught up with him at a nearby Dollar Tree and placed him under arrest.

In addition to theft, Mahboob is also charged with drug possession and is being held after failing to post bail.
Related topics:
pa. newstheft
