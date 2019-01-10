U.S. & WORLD

Man accused of stealing roommate's $10-million lottery ticket

EMBED </>More Videos

Roommate steals $10M lottery ticket. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 10, 2019.

Authorities have arrested a California man they say tried to steal his roommate's $10 million winning lottery ticket.

Vacaville police arrested Adul Saosongyang on Monday at a California Lottery office in Sacramento where he'd been told to go to collect his winnings.

Police say the winning Scratchers ticket was bought on Dec. 20 in Vacaville. But when the winner went to collect the next day, he was told he had a losing ticket that had been altered.

The player suspected a roommate had switched tickets while he slept and called police. A day later, Saosongyang arrived at the lottery office with the real ticket.

The lottery investigated, learned the ticket was believed stolen, and arranged for Saosongyang's arrest.

He remains jailed and it's unclear if he has an attorney.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldtheftlottery
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over': CDC
Bauer's Candies recalled due to threat of hepatitis A
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Naked man ID'ed in wrong way I-95 chase through Del., Pa.
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Man, 67, killed in Juniata Park fire
Mummer killed in South Philly crash to be laid to rest
2 N.J. crabbers among 3 killed in Oregon boat accident
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
AccuWeather: Bitter Wind Chills Today, Some Weekend Snow
Homeless man involved in GoFundMe scandal arrested in Philly
Show More
Transplanted Eagles fan tours NOLA hot spots
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
President Trump signs NJ high school students' bill into law
1st child death associated with flu reported in New Jersey
Hundreds spot meteor over the East Coast
More News