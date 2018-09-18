Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail into Delaware church

A 28-year-old man in Delaware is charged with attempted arson after police say he threw a Molotov cocktail-style device into a church.Police say Garry Elmidort threw the device into the Miracle Revival Center Church on the 800 block of Sussex Avenue in Seaford on September 3rd.This device extinguished itself before causing any serious fires.Investigators say Elmidort is also a person of interest in several other suspicious fires in the Seaford area.-----