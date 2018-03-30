PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The man who was acquitted of stabbing a Philadelphia councilman said he is relieved his ordeal is over, and is now ready to move on with his life.
Shawn Yarbray was released from jail and greeted with hugs just hours after the jury delivered its decision on Thursday.
He had been accused of stabbing Councilman David Oh last May. Yarbray spoke exclusively with Action News, saying he just wants to move on.
"Feels like a fresh start. You know, I'm just happy, I'm relieved that everything got clear and I'm not the person that committed this crime and that's it. No hard feelings. I just want to go about my life," Yarbray said.
The 25-year-old had told the nine women and three men on the jury that he was at home playing video games when Oh was stabbed during an attempted robbery outside of his home.
The jury had asked Judge Sierra Thomas to re-read the definition of reasonable doubt before they delivered the not guilty verdict.
Oh was the only witness called by the prosecution. Yarbray says he has no hard feelings towards the councilman.
"This is just a big misunderstanding. That's all. Like I said no hard feelings, people make mistakes all the time, you know. I'm ready to let it go and move on with my life."
We also spoke to his father, Karif Roberts. He too says he's just happy and wants to put this in the past.
"A miracle. Could have went the wrong way, but thank God it didn't and like he said, it's a fresh start," said Roberts. "Glad I got my boy."
Councilman Oh says he's ok with the jury's decision.
"In this case, for whatever reason, the jurors were not comfortable determining that the person was in fact guilty and I'm fine with the verdict," he said.
Yarbray told Action News the first thing he was going to do after the interview was go get some food.
Then, he was going to start finding a new job.
