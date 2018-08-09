Man admits shooting stranger in fight that started with Facebook comments about Pres. Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

Political fight on Facebook leads to shooting

A Florida man is out on bond, after admitting to shooting a stranger over Facebook comments.

KTRK-TV reports, Brian Sebring says it all started after he commented on a post about President Donald Trump.

He claims the political fight with Alex Stephens quickly turned to personal threats. So on Monday, he drove to Stephens' home, armed with two guns and when Stephens came out, he charged towards him.

"I took two steps back, pulled my gun. Shot him in the hip and when he ran, I shot him in the butt," Sebring said.
Sebring says Stephens threatened to hurt his kids and mother. He now faces two felony charges.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfacebookshootingFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect dead, cruiser riddled with bullet holes in S. Philly shooting
Local rapper among 2 dead in North Philly drive-by shooting
$50,000 in rewards for info after Camden detectives shot
Truck hits overpass, spills load on Atlantic City Expressway
Some of ex-Rep. Chaka Fattah's convictions thrown out
Gov. Murphy: Rail commuters entitled to anger over cancellations
Man dies after being stabbed at SEPTA station in Center City
Man killed after car falls on him while he makes repairs
Show More
2 persons of interest sought in shooting of Camden detectives
Melania Trump's parents are now US citizens
Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction
Playskool brand crayons test positive for asbestos
Woman sexually assaulted in laundry room of Germantown home
More News