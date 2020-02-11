Man admits to killing father and brother inside West Oak Lane home: Police

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man told police he shot and killed his father and brother inside his West Oak Lane home in what authorities describe as a "domestic situation gone bad."

Crime scene unit investigators were called around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2000 block of East Walnut Lane between Cedar Park and Forrest avenues.

Arriving officers found a man sitting in a chair in the basement near two bodies.

The man admitted to shooting and killing two of his family members, his 84-year-old father and 60-year-old brother, according to investigators.

Both victims were staying with the suspect after a funeral they attended for another relative.

Police say the 62-year-old suspect called 911 after committing the crime.

"We don't know if there's mental illness involved or if there was some type of argument, but the scene is confined to one area of the house, that's the basement," said Philadelphia Police Captain Lee Strollo.

Investigators said they found at least two weapons in the home.

The names of the victims have not been released.
