Man allegedly causes explosion in West Philadelphia apartment

Police say the man who was injured in an explosion in a West Philadelphia apartment is also the person who allegedly caused it.The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 4900 block of Spruce Street.Upon arrival, police and firefighters found damage to windows of a ground floor apartment in a five-story multi-unit apartment building.The occupant of the apartment, a 56-year-old man, suffered cuts to his face, broken ribs and several other injuries. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.According to authorities, after further investigation, the man stated that during an argument with two acquaintances, he lit a "quarter stick of dynamite" which he had purchased at a fireworks store. He said the item detonated quicker than he had expected.So far, no charges have been filed as police continue to investigate.