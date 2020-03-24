Coronavirus

New Jersey man allegedly coughed on worker, claims he had coronavirus

MANALAPAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Charges have been filed against a New Jersey man who allegedly coughed on a store employee and told the woman he had the coronavirus.

George Falcone, 50, of Freehold is being charged with terroristic threats and other related offenses.

The incident happened on March 22 around 6:30 p.m. at a Wegmans on U.S. 9 in Manalapan.

The employee was concerned that Falcone was standing too close to her and an open display of prepared foods, so she requested that he step back as she covered the food.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, Falcone allegedly stepped forward to within 3 feet of her, leaned toward her, and purposely coughed. He allegedly laughed
and said he was infected with the coronavirus.

Falcone then allegedly told two other employees they are lucky to have jobs.

Authorities say Falcone initially refused to cooperate with a detective at the store. He was later released on a summons.

"These are extremely difficult times in which all of us are called upon to be considerate of each other- not to engage in intimidation and spread fear, as alleged in this case," said Attorney General Grewal. "We must do everything we can to deter this type of conduct and any similar conduct that harms others during this emergency.
