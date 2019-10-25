Man allegedly grabs 12-year-old child walking home from Delaware school: Police

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Newport, Delaware are investigating after they say a 12-year-old child was allegedly grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from school on Thursday.

It happened in the area of Augustine and East Christian streets around 3:50 p.m. while the victim was walking home from Richey Elementary School.

Police say the victim was able to break free from the suspect and later called the police.



The suspect is described as a male with dark skin, last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with short braided hair.

The suspect was driving a light-colored work van with no identifying characteristics.

The Newport Police Department is urging families to talk with their children about the dangers of walking alone and the importance of being alert to their surroundings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (302) 995-1411.

