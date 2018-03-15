Man allegedly steals Jeep from dealership during test drive

EMBED </>More Videos

Man allegedly steals car during test drive: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 15, 2018 (WPVI)

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a report of a car theft from a dealership in the city's Frankford section that allegedly occurred during a test drive.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the Philly Auto dealership on the 4500 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Dealership employees said a man expressed interest in a late model Jeep Cherokee and subsequently took the car for a test drive.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video from Frankford car dealership where man allegedly stole a car during a test drive.



According to the salesman, during the test drive the man started driving erratically, resulting in the salesman telling him to pull over.

The salesman said he was attempting to switch seats with the man when he allegedly pulled a gun and drove off, leaving the salesman stranded on the side of the road.

The suspect sped off and has not been seen since.

No shots were fired.

The vehicle is described as a red Jeep Cherokee with a black roof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscar theft
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News