Delaware State Police are looking for a man who threatened a woman with a hammer outside of a Wawa, and they have a picture showing him caught in the act.They say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Limestone Road in Stanton.The 31-year-old woman told police the man had followed her from a store up the street and was banging on her window.Police are looking for the suspect, who drove a grey or brown Ford Explorer.