Man allegedly threatens woman with hammer outside Wawa in Delaware

STANTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are looking for a man who threatened a woman with a hammer outside of a Wawa, and they have a picture showing him caught in the act.

They say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Limestone Road in Stanton.

The 31-year-old woman told police the man had followed her from a store up the street and was banging on her window.

Police are looking for the suspect, who drove a grey or brown Ford Explorer.

