PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that has left two people injured Monday night.
It happened just after 8 p.m. in the city's Kensington section near Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.
Police said there were called to the area for a 'shots fired' call.
Police arrived on scene to find two victims shot: a 31-year-old man shot twice in the stomach and his mother suffering from a graze wound to her hand.
The 31 year old is listed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital
No arrests have been made
