Shooting leaves 2 injured in Kensington

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that has left two people injured Monday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that has left two people injured Monday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in the city's Kensington section near Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.

Police said there were called to the area for a 'shots fired' call.

Police arrived on scene to find two victims shot: a 31-year-old man shot twice in the stomach and his mother suffering from a graze wound to her hand.

The 31 year old is listed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital

No arrests have been made

