Man and woman shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the shooting of two people in North Philadelphia.

Shots rang out shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Susquehanna Avenue.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 26-year-old woman was shot in the ankle.

Officers arrived on the scene and transported the man to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The woman was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and is said to be in stable condition.

So far, no word on arrests or a motive.
