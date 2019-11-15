Man arraigned after shots fired in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Doylestown man was arraigned on Thursday for a shooting last week that sent a quiet neighborhood on lockdown.

Christopher Dalrymple faces several criminal charges, including discharging a firearm, and recklessly endangerment.

The incident happened on November 7 when the 21-year-old began shooting a gun from inside a house on Belmont Square.

Dalrymple was seen during the incident pointing a long gun out of a second-story window.



Police said a 21-year-old is facing multiple charges after shots were fired inside a Doylestown, Pennsylvania home on Thursday night.



According to the district attorney's office, several bullets struck a neighbor's home and a Warrington Township Police patrol vehicle.



Investigators seized a 9mm handgun and an AR-style rifle from the home.

Dalrymple remains behind bars at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

