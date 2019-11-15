Man arraigned after shots fired in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Christopher Dalrymple faces several criminal charges, including discharging a firearm, and recklessly endangerment.
The incident happened on November 7 when the 21-year-old began shooting a gun from inside a house on Belmont Square.
Dalrymple was seen during the incident pointing a long gun out of a second-story window.
According to the district attorney's office, several bullets struck a neighbor's home and a Warrington Township Police patrol vehicle.
Investigators seized a 9mm handgun and an AR-style rifle from the home.
Dalrymple remains behind bars at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.