Man arraigned after shots fired in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Christopher Dalrymple

Police said a 21-year-old is facing multiple charges after shots were fired inside a Doylestown, Pennsylvania home on Thursday night.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Doylestown man was arraigned on Thursday for a shooting last week that sent a quiet neighborhood on lockdown.Christopher Dalrymple faces several criminal charges, including discharging a firearm, and recklessly endangerment.The incident happened on November 7 when the 21-year-old began shooting a gun from inside a house on Belmont Square.Dalrymple was seen during the incident pointing a long gun out of a second-story window.According to the district attorney's office, several bullets struck a neighbor's home and a Warrington Township Police patrol vehicle.Investigators seized a 9mm handgun and an AR-style rifle from the home.Dalrymple remains behind bars at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.