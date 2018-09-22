Man arrested after assaulting medic in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have arrested the man they say assaulted a first responder in Center City.

Medics were responding to a call Friday night of a 41-year-old disoriented male at 11th and Spruce streets.

When they arrived, medics say the man who was believed to be intoxicated became abusive.

One medic was injured.

He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and has been released.

The man is charged with aggravated assault.

