Man arrested after crashing stolen van in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say they have apprehended a man who crashed a stolen van into several other vehicles in Kensington.The suspect crashed the van just before 5 p.m. Monday.Car parts could be seen scattered throughout the intersection of I Street and Erie Avenue.The suspect hit at least five cars, many of them were in motion at the time of impact.Chopper 6 was overhead as police arrested the suspect.Police say the suspect apparently stole the van near North 17th Street.It may have possibly started as a carjacking.Police did confirm there are two gunshot victims.Moments after the car was stolen, police spotted the van in the area of Erie Avenue just west of Front Street.The suspects sped off east along Erie and then turned south on I Street before crashing.