Police: Man arrested after opening fire on Upper Gwynedd Township officers

UPPER GWYNEDD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Gwynedd Township, Pennsylvania say a man who opened fire on officers on Sunday afternoon is now under arrest.
The call came in around 2 p.m. for shots fire in the area of Welsh Road and Sandys Lane.
Police say a man opened fire on officers, but luckily no officers were hurt. It's unclear if officers returned fire.
A shotgun and rifle have been recovered.
Further details surrounding the incident have not been revealed.
Police are expected to provide further details during a press conference Sunday afternoon.
