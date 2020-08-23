Police: Man arrested after opening fire on Upper Gwynedd Township officers

UPPER GWYNEDD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Gwynedd Township, Pennsylvania say a man who opened fire on officers on Sunday afternoon is now under arrest.

The call came in around 2 p.m. for shots fire in the area of Welsh Road and Sandys Lane.

Police say a man opened fire on officers, but luckily no officers were hurt. It's unclear if officers returned fire.

A shotgun and rifle have been recovered.

Further details surrounding the incident have not been revealed.

Police are expected to provide further details during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
