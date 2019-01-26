U.S. & WORLD

Man arrested after smashing woman's windshield with bare fist in Anaheim

Man arrested after smashing woman's windshield with bare fist in Anaheim. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on January 26, 2019.

ANAHEIM, Calif.
A man who went on a rampage and smashed a woman's windshield with his bare fist has been arrested.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon in Anaheim, California.

The woman behind the wheel says the suspect, 28-year-old Joshua Dalton, followed her from a Walgreens parking lot after picking up a friend.

She had her two children in the backseat.

The woman says he tailgated her and nearly struck her from behind.

He then pulled in front of her on a side street and pounced on her SUV.

Dalton is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

The woman says she had never seen him before.

