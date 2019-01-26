Man arrested after smashing woman's windshield with bare fist in Anaheim

A man who went on a rampage and smashed a woman's windshield with his bare fist has been arrested.The incident occurred Friday afternoon in Anaheim, California.The woman behind the wheel says the suspect, 28-year-old Joshua Dalton, followed her from a Walgreens parking lot after picking up a friend.She had her two children in the backseat.The woman says he tailgated her and nearly struck her from behind.He then pulled in front of her on a side street and pounced on her SUV.Dalton is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.The woman says she had never seen him before.------