Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail at Philadelphia day care center: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a man who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a day care center Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 9 a.m., police said.

The device broke the window of the day care, but the fire did not reach the inside of the building. According to police, no children were inside the facility at the time.

The man got into the passenger side of a white Toyota and left the scene. He was apprehended at 2nd Street and Allegheny Avenue, but the driver of the car was not at the scene.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.
