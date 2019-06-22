Man arrested month after woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape

LAURELTON, Queens -- Police have arrested a man in Washington state who they say brutally raped a woman in New York City before she jumped from a window to escape.

Officials said Michael Hosang raped the woman for several hours at a home in Laurelton on May 30.

The victim then jumped out of the suspect's window to escape.

Hosang, 53, then fled the scene in a red Chevrolet pickup truck.

Officials say Hosang punched the victim several times in the face, causing at least one fracture.

The NYPD said Friday that Holsang was being held by the Bellingham Police Department and is awaiting extradition to New York City.

