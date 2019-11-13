Man arrested, charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Vietnam veteran

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5689826" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marine Corps veteran killed in hit-and-run crash in Norristown: Corey Davis reports on Action News at Noon, November 11, 2019

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities arrested and charged a 31-year-old man on Wednesday in the hit-and-run death of a disabled Vietnam veteran in Norristown, Pennsylvania.Detectives said Nemias Perez Severiano, of the 200 block of E. Main Street in Norristown, was driving at a high rate of speed on Sunday evening on Astor Street when he hit Samuel Jackson.Police believe Jackson, a Marine who served in Vietnam, was exiting his car when he was hit. He was killed on Veterans Day.Witnesses say Perez Severiano then sped away southbound on Astor Street.Norristown police officers arrived on the scene within minutes of the accident, but Jackson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.Perez Severiano is charged with multiple offenses and was committed to the Montgomery County Correctional Center in place of $200,000 bail.He told investigators that prior to the crash he was at a bar where he consumed 7 to 8 beers. He told detectives that when he left he was "a little drunk."Investigators also said that Perez Severiano does not have a license to operate a motor vehicle.