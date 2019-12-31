Man arrested for 2 armed robberies of same Delaware gas station

James Tillman

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police have found the man they believe is responsible for two armed robberies at the same gas station in New Castle County.James Tillman, 42, has been charged for both the December 23 and December 30 robberies at the Exxon station on the 5300 block of Concord Pike in Brandywine Hundred.In both cases, police say Tillman was armed with a knife.In the December 23 incident, police say Tillman got away with cash. In the December 30 incident, police say Tillman obtained both cash and lottery tickets.Police found Tillman aboard a DART bus during a search of the area after the most recent robbery.Tillman is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, possession of a weapon, and other offenses.