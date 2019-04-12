Man arrested for 2018 murder in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A suspect is in custody nearly a year and a half after a father was shot and killed in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say the crime happened in front of the victim's children.

30-year-old Byron Bryant faced a judge Friday morning for arraignment on murder, robbery, and related charges.

Bryant is accused of shooting Chad Coleman, who was in the car with his two children in the backseat.

It happened in late January, 2018 on the 500 block of Mosley Court.

Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland praised the police work, calling this a senseless act of violence.
