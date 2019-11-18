Delaware man arrested for allegedly placing camera in women's bathroom

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Newark, Delaware man is facing charges for allegedly placing a camera in a women's bathroom.
Officials say 59-year-old Desi Turner worked at Patterson Schwartz real estate agency where the camera was found last week.
Investigators say they've only been able to locate footage from November 11 on that camera.
Turner was charged with two counts of invasion of privacy.
