Man arrested for allegedly punching Delaware officer several times

LEWES, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware say a 31-year-old New Castle man punched a Lewes police officer several times.On May 25, police say Fred Higgins was found at the intersection of Kings Highway and Savannah, holding a can of beer and yelling at people nearby.As police tried to arrest Higgins, they say he started to attack one of the officers.Higgins was charged with 2nd-degree assault and his third DUI.The officer was treated for minor injuries.