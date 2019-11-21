Man arrested for allegedly stabbing grandmother to death in Salem, New Jersey

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Salem County, New Jersey have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his grandmother to death.The discovery was made on Wednesday inside a home on the 400 block of Grieves Parkway in Salem.Inside the home, police say they found 71-year-old Catherine Wilson lying on the floor, suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police later arrested Catherine's grandson, 27-year-old Deon Wilson.He is facing charges of murder, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.