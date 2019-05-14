Man arrested for attempted luring in Burlington, New Jersey

BURLINGTON (WPVI) -- Police are urging parents in the city of Burlington to talk to their children about a recent luring arrest in the school district.Johnnie Moore, 19, is accused of approaching an adult female and asking her for sexual favors.A girl between the ages of 10 and 14 also reported Moore to a crossing guard.The alleged incidents happened Monday in the area of Federal and High streets.Police now want to know if there are more young victims.