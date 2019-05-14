attempted luring

Man arrested for attempted luring in Burlington, New Jersey

BURLINGTON (WPVI) -- Police are urging parents in the city of Burlington to talk to their children about a recent luring arrest in the school district.

Johnnie Moore, 19, is accused of approaching an adult female and asking her for sexual favors.

A girl between the ages of 10 and 14 also reported Moore to a crossing guard.

The alleged incidents happened Monday in the area of Federal and High streets.

Police now want to know if there are more young victims.
