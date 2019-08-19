Gloucester Township man arrested for double stabbing in Winslow Township

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man had been arrested in Winslow Township, New Jersey for allegedly stabbing two people on Saturday night.It happened around 9:40 p.m. at a home on Heywood Lane in Sicklerville.Police say when they arrived they found a 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The victims, who are siblings, were transported to an area hospital for treatment.Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Dominic Fagnani.He is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.Fagnani is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.