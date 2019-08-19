Gloucester Township man arrested for double stabbing in Winslow Township

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man had been arrested in Winslow Township, New Jersey for allegedly stabbing two people on Saturday night.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. at a home on Heywood Lane in Sicklerville.

Police say when they arrived they found a 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The victims, who are siblings, were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Dominic Fagnani.

He is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Fagnani is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winslowgloucester townshipcrimenew jerseynew jersey newsstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fallen tree injures 9 people at Bucks Co. swim club
Officials: 2 dead following plane crash in New Castle Co.
AccuWeather: Heat and storms the next two days
Young child found wandering alone in Middletown Twp.
A community connection through skateboarding
Islamic State claims bombing at Afghanistan wedding that killed 63
White nationalist threatened to shoot up Jewish community center: Police
Show More
Former UT football star and NFL player Cedric Benson dead at 36
Little League World Series features first girl in 5 years
Study: 8 out of 10 people have cried at work
4 killed, others injured in multiple shootings in Philadelphia
1 dead following double shooting at Newark hotel
More TOP STORIES News