Police: Man arrested after firing shotgun at Upper Gwynedd Township officer

UPPER GWYNEDD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Gwynedd Township, Pennsylvania say no officers were injured after a suspect opened fire with a shotgun on Sunday afternoon.The call came in around 12:19 p.m. for a suspicious man roaming the area near E. Prospect Avenue and Hancock Road.Chief David Duffy with the Upper Gwynedd Township says the man was reportedly asking residents for water and drinking out of nearby garden hoses.When officers approached the man he fled, reportedly trying to get inside a resident's car and gain access to area sheds.The suspect was encountered again by police around 1:06 p.m. but was able to getaway.During a third encounter, Duffy says the suspect began yelling obscenities at a police sergeant before opening fire with a shotgun from roughly 30 yards away.The sergeant was not hurt in the incident and no officers returned fire.The suspect was later found in a resident's backyard and taken into custody.The man has not been identified. It's still unclear what charges's he's facing.