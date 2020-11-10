Man arrested in California in connection with murder of Philadelphia transgender woman

LOS ANGELES, California (WPVI) -- The suspect wanted in the murder of a transgender woman in Philadelphia has been arrested in Los Angeles, California, police announced on Monday night.

Akhenaton Jones has been arrested in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Dominique "Remmie" Fells.

Philadelphia police say Fells was brutally murdered and left on the banks of the Schuylkill River Trail.

Police are looking for Akhenaton Jones, who is a male acquaintance of the victim, 27-year-old Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells.



Fells was found back in June near Bartram's Garden with stab wounds and both of her legs were severed.

Dominique, who went by the nickname "Rem'mie," was a Black transgender woman and was working to define herself, according to Kendall Stephens, who was friends with Fells.

"She was going through a transitional period, trying to put some distance between an old life and a new one," said Stephens.

Police are waiting for Jones to be extradited to Philadelphia.
