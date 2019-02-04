Man arrested for killing mother's boyfriend in Upper Dublin

Man arrested in stabbing death of mother's boyfriend. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2019.

UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Detectives in Montgomery County have charged a man with murdering his mother's boyfriend.

Investigators say 26-year-old Jules Ross, Jr. stabbed Johnny Johnson to death inside a home on the 100 block of Girard Avenue on Saturday morning in Upper Dublin Township.

Johnson was transported to Abington Memorial Hospital suffering from a stab wound to the neck, but later died.

Ross was denied bail and his being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

