Man arrested for killing mother's boyfriend in Upper Dublin

Detectives in Montgomery County have charged a man with murdering his mother's boyfriend.Investigators say 26-year-old Jules Ross, Jr. stabbed Johnny Johnson to death inside a home on the 100 block of Girard Avenue on Saturday morning in Upper Dublin Township.Johnson was transported to Abington Memorial Hospital suffering from a stab wound to the neck, but later died.Ross was denied bail and his being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.-----