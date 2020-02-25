Man tried entering Montgomery County school, made threats: Police

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot children at a Montgomery County school, police said.

Springfield Township police responded around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to St. Paul's Nursery School and Day Care Center on the 800 block of Church Road in Oreland for reports of a man making threats.

According to Joanne Ford, the director of the school, the man, described as homeless, was in the parking lot and attempted to enter the school building.

"We turned him away and he proceeded to walk around the parking lot. A child was being dropped off at the time and the man went over to the car and said inappropriate remarks and made verbal threats," Ford said.

The school said he was unarmed.

Arriving officers located the man and he was placed under arrest for Terroristic Threats. They said he never entered the school building.

The man is awaiting arraignment.

Police said there is no threat to the school, children, or public safety.
