SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a 26-year-old man for shooting his mother.
The Action Cam was at the scene on the 500 block of Fernon Street in South Philadelphia.
Investigators say the suspect pulled a gun while having an argument with his 43-year-old mother's boyfriend.
Police say the gun then accidentally discharged.
The bullet hit the suspect's mother in the shoulder.
She is in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital.
Her son is facing charges.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Man arrested for shooting his mother in South Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Show More