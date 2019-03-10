Man arrested for shooting his mother in South Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested for shooting his mother in South Philadelphia. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 10, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a 26-year-old man for shooting his mother.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 500 block of Fernon Street in South Philadelphia.

Investigators say the suspect pulled a gun while having an argument with his 43-year-old mother's boyfriend.

Police say the gun then accidentally discharged.

The bullet hit the suspect's mother in the shoulder.

She is in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital.

Her son is facing charges.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
shooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Mother, 2 children struck in West Philadelphia
Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Northeast Philadelphia shooting
Car crashes into home in Upper Merion Township
Pedestrian struck and killed by several cars on I-495 in Edgemoor
Arrest made after child missing for nearly 2 years found in Pa.
2 injured in head-on crash in Ridley Township
Negotiations continue between SEPTA, transit police union
Show More
Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in North Philadelphia
Bryce Harper walks up to 'Fresh Prince' theme song during first at bat
New Regional Rail schedules go into effect Sunday
Firefighters battle house fire in Blackwood, New Jersey
AccuWeather: Rain Ending, Damp
More TOP STORIES News