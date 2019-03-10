Man arrested for shooting his mother in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a 26-year-old man for shooting his mother.The Action Cam was at the scene on the 500 block of Fernon Street in South Philadelphia.Investigators say the suspect pulled a gun while having an argument with his 43-year-old mother's boyfriend.Police say the gun then accidentally discharged.The bullet hit the suspect's mother in the shoulder.She is in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital.Her son is facing charges.-----