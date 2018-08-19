Man arrested in apparent road rage incident in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --A man from New Jersey is charged in an apparent road rage incident in Washington Township.
Police say the man, identified as Pasquale Dangel-Antonio of Sewell, was caught on video during the incident.
They say Thursday night he got into a confrontation with another driver near the intersection of Greentree and Egg Harbor roads.
Video of the incident shows Dangel-Antonio allegedly using offensive language and insulting the other driver.
He is charged with Harassment and Criminal Mischief.
