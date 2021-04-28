Man arrested in deadly Philadelphia Mills mall shooting

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly police announce arrest in deadly Philadelphia Mills mall shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting inside the Philadelphia Mills Mall last month.

Police say Gregory Smith was arrested Wednesday in the murder of 21-year-old Dominic Billa.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on March 29 after a large fight broke out by the food court inside the mall located on 1400 block of Franklin Mills Circle.

Billa was shot in the chest multiple times and died from his injuries.

SEE ALSO: Mother speaks out after son killed inside Philadelphia Mills mall: 'My worst fear happened'
EMBED More News Videos

"I'll never be the same, never. I'm broken. I'm literally broken," said Nakisha Billa after her son was gunned down inside the Philadelphia Mills mall on Monday.



Police say surveillance video from inside the mall helped them track down Smith who is facing murder charges.

District Attorney Larry Krasner confirmed last month that Billa was the stepson of a detective assigned to his office's Homicide/Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

"I'll never be the same, never. I'm broken. I'm literally broken," said Billa's mother, Nakisha Billa in an interview with Action News.

"My worst fear happened. My worst fear was of losing my son. That's my worst fear. I did everything I could to keep him protected. I didn't want him to go outside," Billa added.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
What happens if you get wrong 2nd vaccine shot? Doctor explains
Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Cape May County
Teen connected to 4 Philly murders, including shooting near prison
Bodycam video released after Chicago police kill man in foot chase
Police: Suspect in shooting outside Delaware school involved in 2nd homicide
Show More
FBI seizes electronics from Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90, family says
Mom and daughter to graduate from college together Mother's Day weekend
Archdiocese apologizes for Chauvin assignment that parents say was biased
Prosecutor: Andrew Brown Jr.'s car struck deputies before fatal shooting
More TOP STORIES News