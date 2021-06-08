homicide

Man arrested in connection with Dunkin' store manager's killing is suspect in 2 other murders

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Dunkin' manager

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of a Dunkin' store manager in North Philadelphia, and sources say he's also the suspect in two other murders.

Authorities tell Action News that Keith Gibson, 39, has been taken into custody and is being held on robbery offenses in connection with an incident at a Rite Aid at 4th and Adams streets in Wilmington on Tuesday.

Sources say that Gibson is a suspect in the murder of Dunkin' manager Christine Lugo, 41, who was killed on June 5 while opening a store in Philadelphia.

Once inside the business located on the 500 block of W. Lehigh Avenue, the suspect demanded she hand over money from the store office. After taking the money, the suspect shot Lugo in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christine Lugo



"This didn't have to happen. It didn't," said the victim's son, Christian Lugo, over the weekend.

"My mom was a beautiful human being. She cared about everybody. My mom believed in second chances, she believed in third chances," added Christine Lugo's daughter, Frances Rodriguez.

Action News has learned that investigators believe Gibson has committed numerous robberies at gunpoint and shot multiple employees in separate incidents, including the murder of Leslie Basilio at a T-Mobile in Elsmere.

Authorities are also investigating if Gibson had any involvement in the murder of his mother, Christine Gibson, 54. She was shot and killed at her office back in February.



Co-workers, friends, and family gathered for a memorial Saturday afternoon outside the store.
Family members are demanding answers after their loved one was gunned down while working at a Philadelphia Dunkin' over the weekend.



The victim's friends said Lugo was a mother of two, grandmother, and tireless worker.

"She was a special person," said Gilberto Melendez, who used to work with the victim. "It's crazy that somebody can just come and take somebody's life like it's nothing."

Philadelphia detectives are now working to extradite Gibson back to the city, but no timetable has been given.

Related topics:
north philadelphiarobberyhomicidedunkin'shooting
