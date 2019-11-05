home invasion

Man arrested in home invasion attack on elderly veteran in Wilmington, Delaware

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police arrested a man in connection with a home invasion and violent attack on an 87-year-old veteran last week.

Waleem Christian, 18, was taken into custody and charged with a long list of offenses in connection with the Friday attack.

According to police, Christian entered the house through a window.

Once inside, investigators say he confronted the elderly homeowner. Family members tell Action News there was a struggle and the suspect hit the victim at least once in the head with an object.

Christian stole the victim's SUV but didn't get far. Officers recovered the stolen vehicle just blocks from the crime scene.

The homeowner is expected to make a full recovery.

Christian is charged with possession of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary, theft of the vehicle and other charges. He was being held on bail on Tuesday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtoncrimehome invasion
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Florida man says pregnant wife saved his life during home invasion with AR-15
Korean War veteran fights off intruder in Wilmington home invasion
1 injured in Bethlehem home invasion
Surveillance video shows car of interest in young father's killing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old injured in collision between school bus, SUV in West Philadelphia
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Man found dead, tied to bed in Fox Chase
Man turns himself in after assault inside South Philadelphia tavern
Woman accused of faking cancer, collecting over $10K in donations
Most OK, some confused with electronic voting machines in Philly
Show More
Fla. deputy arrested for throwing student to the ground
Election Day: Polls open until 8 p.m. in Pa., N.J.
Pa. court rules Marsy's Law votes won't be counted
AccuWeather: Mostly mild Election Day, possible snowflakes Fri
Murder suspects slip into walls to flee California jail
More TOP STORIES News