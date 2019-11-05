Man arrested in home invasion attack on elderly veteran in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police arrested a man in connection with a home invasion and violent attack on an 87-year-old veteran last week.Waleem Christian, 18, was taken into custody and charged with a long list of offenses in connection with the Friday attack.According to police, Christian entered the house through a window.Once inside, investigators say he confronted the elderly homeowner. Family members tell Action News there was a struggle and the suspect hit the victim at least once in the head with an object.Christian stole the victim's SUV but didn't get far. Officers recovered the stolen vehicle just blocks from the crime scene.The homeowner is expected to make a full recovery.Christian is charged with possession of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary, theft of the vehicle and other charges. He was being held on bail on Tuesday afternoon.