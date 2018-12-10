Man arrested in Mexico with teen sentenced to 2½ to 5 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Man who fled to Mexico with teen sentenced. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on December 10, 2018.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania man who frequently checked a teenager out of school without her mother's knowledge and fled to Mexico with her has been sentenced to 2 to five years in prison.

Forty-five-year-old Kevin Esterly was sentenced at an emotional hearing Monday after pleading guilty earlier this year to misdemeanor corruption of minors. Two felony charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Esterly and the teenager were found in Mexico on March 17, about two weeks after they disappeared from Allentown. The girl's family said the two met at church years ago, and the teenager was friends with one of Esterly's children.

Esterly apologized during his plea hearing but said the relationship was innocent. Lehigh County Court Judge Maria Dantos told him he had ruined two families.
___

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmissing teenagercorruptionAllentown
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mother sues school, suspect after Pa. teen taken to Mexico
Top Stories
Massive 5-alarm fire under control in Overbrook, 50 evacuated
Chopper 6 Video: Multi-alarm fire in Overbrook
Wharton professor: Straight A's don't lead to career success
Malcolm Jenkins: Replay officials should 'stay off the bottle'
Kid Rock pays off layaways for 350 families at Walmart
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Catholic school
iPhone box found near victim in Germantown deadly shooting
Show More
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
Driver hits cyclist in Lower Moreland Twp.
Man charged $1K for Burger King penny Whopper deal
Plane makes emergency landing on N.J. golf course
Ariana Grande announces 2nd Philly show in 2019
More News