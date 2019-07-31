Man arrested in Reading standoff facing new charges

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man arrested following a police-involved shooting and four-hour standoff in Berks County earlier this month faces new charges.
Alberto Leon Jr. of Reading was arraigned Wednesday on felony aggravated assault and multiple firearms charges.
The 28-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest.
Leon was arrested July third after he initially fled police, ran into an apartment and held police at bay for four hours.
Reading police say he was a person of interest in a robbery.
