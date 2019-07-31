Man arrested in Reading standoff facing new charges

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man arrested following a police-involved shooting and four-hour standoff in Berks County earlier this month faces new charges.

Alberto Leon Jr. of Reading was arraigned Wednesday on felony aggravated assault and multiple firearms charges.

The 28-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest.

Leon was arrested July third after he initially fled police, ran into an apartment and held police at bay for four hours.

Reading police say he was a person of interest in a robbery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
readingpa. newsshots firedstandoff
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Severe Storms with Flooding Downpours Tonight
Quick-hitting storm brings down trees, knocks out power
Police: 9-year-old boy drowned while on camp trip at N.J. water park
2 men convicted of murder in separate cases exonerated this week
Stranger finds missing wedding ring thought to be lost for good
Trio steals $15K in Apple products from NJ Target, police say
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Show More
Fmr. AG Kathleen Kane released from jail
Police: Can you help identify a murder suspect
Renovations bring Fountain Show to Franklin Square
PennDOT to roll out gender-neutral driver's license option
2 suspects sought for home invasion in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News