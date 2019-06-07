Man arrested in series of small explosions in Northampton County

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. -- A man has been arrested in connection with a series of small explosions that have rattled a community in Northampton County.

Scott Miller, the police chief in Washington Township, says the FBI and township police took 44-year-old Jason Muzzicato into custody Friday morning. He says the business owner faces federal charges.

Authorities searched Muzzicato's home and his business, Bangor Motor Works, and say they found evidence at both locations tying him to the explosions. They did not provide specifics. Miller says the motive is unclear.

A woman who answered the door at Muzzicato's home Friday declined to comment to The (Allentown) Morning Call.

Police have been probing several explosions and the discovery of several other unexploded devices in the township since late March.

No injuries have been reported.
