Officials announce arrest after 9-year-old fatally shot in Trenton, New Jersey

Isiah Roberts, 19, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and other charges in the killing of SeQuoya Bacon-Jones.
Mercer County authorities said Trenton police were called at about 7:30 p.m. Friday to a reported fistfight in a large crowd in the Kingsbury Square courtyard.
An alert was also received from the ShotSpotter system, officials said.
The girl was found with a single gunshot wound and rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, then to Robert Wood Johnson New Brunswick Hospital.
She was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, authorities said.
No other shooting injuries were reported.
