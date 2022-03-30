child shot

Officials announce arrest after 9-year-old fatally shot in Trenton, New Jersey

A family friend said SeQuoya Bacon-Jones was a vibrant young girl who had her whole life ahead of her.
Family identifies 9-year-old fatally shot in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl in Trenton, New Jersey, authorities announced Wednesday.

Isiah Roberts, 19, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and other charges in the killing of SeQuoya Bacon-Jones.

Isiah Roberts



Mercer County authorities said Trenton police were called at about 7:30 p.m. Friday to a reported fistfight in a large crowd in the Kingsbury Square courtyard.

An alert was also received from the ShotSpotter system, officials said.

Family members say 9-year-old SeQuoya Bacon-Jones was a vibrant young girl who had her whole life ahead of her.



The girl was found with a single gunshot wound and rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, then to Robert Wood Johnson New Brunswick Hospital.

She was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, authorities said.

No other shooting injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
